Renewable energy benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act

Solar energy
Solar energy(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A renewable energy business in Charlottesville expects to benefit from the Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act.

Apex Clean Energy says that legislation will create more clean power, more jobs, and more stability for the industry.

“So it’s as opposed to the roller coaster that we’ve been on where every couple of years there’s a change in the rules that we have to comply with. And the way we’re developing our projects, now we kind of can look forward and really plan and it’s going to do a huge amount,” Ellen Balfrey said.

That stability could drive the solar model forward.

“It accelerates investment in space and the deployment of projects, which means more clean energy for Virginians. Significant job,” Balfrey said. “We’ve already been growing, you know, 70% over the last four year.”

Balfrey says the energy we use in our homes will be increasingly cleaner.

“Our grid is supplied by a fair amount of carbon-based generation. So for states, utilities throughout the country, Dominion being one of them, they’re going to see more access to more clean energy that’s going to be coming onto the grid,” she said.

The legislation still needs to pass the House, and President Biden is expected to sign it into law.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

