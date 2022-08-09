CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The August heat wave peaks today! High temperatures back in the 90s. Feeling about 100 degrees with the heat index. A few thunderstorms will form in the heat and humidity this afternoon and evening.

Tracking the progress of a summer cold front due in on Wednesday into Thursday. A more active weather afternoon ahead for Wednesday. Isolated severe thunderstorms possible. Localized damaging winds and flooding will be the primary threat. Along with frequent lightning.

Trending drier and less hot Friday and this weekend!

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Scattered shower/storm forming this afternoon and evening.

Tuesday overnight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, mild and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with showers, downpours and thunderstorms developing. Highs in the tropical feeling upper 80s to lower 90s.

Thursday: A lingering shower/storm chance. Highs in the 80s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Friday and Saturday: Sunshine, a lot less humid, dry with highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the refreshing upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows lower 60s,

Monday: Partly sunny with a scattered shower/storm returning. Highs lower 80s.

