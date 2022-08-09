A gift of warmth and support from Cape Ivy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A nonprofit organization in Charlottesville called Cape Ivy is providing warmth, comfort, and support to children fighting cancer and other critical illnesses.

Cape Ivy accepted a $2000 donation from four local Lions Clubs, and in return, 200 colorful and fuzzy ponchos were given to UVA Children’s Hospital.

“We made these ponchos to function into medical ponchos for children with IVs and ports, because sweaters and jackets and blankets don’t really work well with all of those medical devices and tend to get caught. The ponchos just go right over their heads and keep them warm,” Co-founder of Cape Ivy Cindy Hargroves said.

