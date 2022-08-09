Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

A gift of warmth and support from Cape Ivy

By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A nonprofit organization in Charlottesville called Cape Ivy is providing warmth, comfort, and support to children fighting cancer and other critical illnesses.

Cape Ivy accepted a $2000 donation from four local Lions Clubs, and in return, 200 colorful and fuzzy ponchos were given to UVA Children’s Hospital.

“We made these ponchos to function into medical ponchos for children with IVs and ports, because sweaters and jackets and blankets don’t really work well with all of those medical devices and tend to get caught. The ponchos just go right over their heads and keep them warm,” Co-founder of Cape Ivy Cindy Hargroves said.

Cape Ivy is an all-volunteer organization; If anybody would like to donate or get involved, here is a link to their website.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned in middle of road
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
ACPD provides update on missing sisters
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park
Founder and Head-Brewer of Neon Culture Brewing Corey Hoffman
Neon Culture Brewing will be the first Black-owned brewery in Charlottesville
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

Latest News

Bio-med tech girls program
Bio-Med Tech-Girls Program is allowing high school girls to explore their options in the tech world
Solar energy
Renewable energy benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act
Decipher Brewing wins Best in Show in the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Competition
Decipher Brewing comes out on top at the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Competition
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia