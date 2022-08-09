Decipher Brewing comes out on top at the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Competition

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One Albemarle County brewery is being held up as a shining example of what great beer can be.

Decipher Brewing scored big in this year’s Virginia Craft Beer Cup.

“Hadn’t been in business very long and they win with a kolsch. So yeah, they got a lot of people’s attention,” Virginia Craft Brewers Guild CEO Brett Vassey said. “We have 106 breweries from across the commonwealth, and there were 396 beers judged. And so Decipher, really, they they really shook people up.”

“Pretty surreal moment. You hear your name but it doesn’t quite register, And when you walk up there it’s just very surreal,” Decipher Brewing co-founder Scott Burst said.

Decipher’s kolsch won best in show.

“We do have a Great American Beer Festival coming up, so we’re hoping to get a medal there,” Burst said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.