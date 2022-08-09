Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Carbon dioxide shortage brewing up trouble for breweries in central Virginia

By John Hood
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s probably the last thing you think about when it’s poured into an ice-cold glass, but it’s worth more than gold for breweries.

“Beer would not be anywhere near as much fun without that little fizz to it, and so yeah, it’s pretty darn important,” David Gott, with Legend Brewing Co., said.

Gott has been serving craft beers for more than 20 years in Manchester, but a bill he just received has left him with a not-so-good sour taste in his mouth.

“I actually received a bill recently from our provider that they are having a hard time as all providers trying to find CO2, having to drive as much as a thousand miles out of their range to get CO2,” Gott said.

Gott said his bill for CO2 was more than he usually pays due to a shortage in carbon dioxide.

“Gasoline Fees, of course, fuel fees and the surcharges for the disruption of the CO2 supply was $743,” Gott said.

He said the disruption was due to one of the larger CO2 providers in the country running into a contamination issue last month.

Gott said now his supplier has to drive hundreds of miles for an ingredient that goes into what you drink and helps push your beer through the production process.

“Certainly not blaming them [supplier] for it, but a 34% increase in one of your basic raw materials that’s a very big deal,” Gott said.

Other craft breweries like Hardywood said they’re aware of the issues and are preparing for what may come down the road.

“I know there are some local things with local CO2 producers, and I know there are some shutdowns planned that are preventative maintenance side of things that are happening,” Brian Nelson, brewmaster at Hardywood, said. “So it is, but we are fully aware of what’s going on, but there is going to be a challenge in the future I think.”

In the meantime, Gott said he’s holding off on increasing prices but feels for some of the smaller breweries could be impacted.

“Some of the other places that are doing this on 100-pound cylinders and stuff, it’s going to be very difficult on them,” Gott said.

A spokesperson with the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild said it might get worse before it gets better, with two other production facilities expected to be down for routine maintenance.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned in middle of road
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
ACPD provides update on missing sisters
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park
Founder and Head-Brewer of Neon Culture Brewing Corey Hoffman
Neon Culture Brewing will be the first Black-owned brewery in Charlottesville
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

Latest News

Many businesses in the Queen City were already taking a financial hit due to COVID, then the...
Staunton flood two years later: how businesses are coping
The Virginia Department of Health is asking water recreators in Shenandoah County to be on...
VDH warns of algal mats on the Shenandoah River
(FILE)
Schools switching to milk dispensers can cut down on waste
Buses with Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
ACPS, LCPS on track to having full staff for upcoming school year