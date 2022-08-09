Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Bio-Med Tech-Girls Program is allowing high school girls to explore their options in the tech world

Bio-med tech girls program
Bio-med tech girls program(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Engineering’s 9th Annual Bio-Med Tech-Girls program is underway.

Thirteen young women from six area high schools are attending the event, which kicked off Monday, August 8, and runs through Friday.

Today, they worked with surgical robots and got hands-on experience learning how to manipulate and program a robotic arm.

“What we’re trying to do is bridge the gender gap in technology and computer science because there’s a big problem right now. So this program is all about introducing high school girls to all the possibilities available in computer science, in bio-medical engineering, and robotics, Founder Kim Wilkens said.

Throughout the week, the students will create solutions to real-world problems. They will present their findings to the public at a party Friday in Ridley Hall.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned in middle of road
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
ACPD provides update on missing sisters
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park
Founder and Head-Brewer of Neon Culture Brewing Corey Hoffman
Neon Culture Brewing will be the first Black-owned brewery in Charlottesville
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

Latest News

Solar energy
Renewable energy benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act
Decipher Brewing wins Best in Show in the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Competition
Decipher Brewing comes out on top at the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Competition
Cape Ivy provides ponchos to UVA Children Hospital
A gift of warmth and support from Cape Ivy
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia