Bio-Med Tech-Girls Program is allowing high school girls to explore their options in the tech world

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Engineering’s 9th Annual Bio-Med Tech-Girls program is underway.

Thirteen young women from six area high schools are attending the event, which kicked off Monday, August 8, and runs through Friday.

Today, they worked with surgical robots and got hands-on experience learning how to manipulate and program a robotic arm.

“What we’re trying to do is bridge the gender gap in technology and computer science because there’s a big problem right now. So this program is all about introducing high school girls to all the possibilities available in computer science, in bio-medical engineering, and robotics, Founder Kim Wilkens said.

Throughout the week, the students will create solutions to real-world problems. They will present their findings to the public at a party Friday in Ridley Hall.

