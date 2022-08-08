VSP seeking public’s help with a crash involving a pedestrian in Fauquier Co.

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with identifying a vehicle that struck a pedestrian Saturday, August 6, in Fauquier County.

VSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Route 29 (James Madison Highway) and Route 28 (Catlett Road) around 11:20 p.m. A man was walking across Rte. 29 when he was struck by a northbound 2017 Alfa Romeo. The driver was unable to avoid the man and immediately pulled over.

Investigators say a second vehicle then struck the pedestrian and continued on without stopping. They believe it was a white SUV or truck.

The pedestrian, a 21-year-old man from Bealeton, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Alfa Romeo, a 24-year-old man from Locust Grove, was not injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information related to this incident is encouraged to call Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Mabie at 540-347-6200 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

