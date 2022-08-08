Advertise With Us
Back On Track
New Waynesboro afterschool program to begin in Sept.

Kate Collins Middle School
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro Public Schools is offering an afterschool program to help close the learning gap.

Starting in September, Kate Collins Middle School will be hosting the program four days a week. It’ll provide students with academic coaching and career exploration by using people from the community.

“Our kids have suffered as a result of COVID and being out of school and hybrid learning, and so much of that social awareness and social part of school was missing for those guys,”, WPS Executive Director of Instruction Tim Teachey said.

The program is free.

