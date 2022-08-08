National gas average expected to drop under $4

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average price for gas is expected to drop below $4 for the first time since March 5.

AAA says this is due to a combination of lower demand and cheaper crude oil. Although prices are decreasing, they are still much higher than they were one year ago.

“In a recent AAA survey, we found that almost two thirds of U.S. drivers say that they have changed their driving habits since March,” Morgan Dean said.

The average gas price in Charlottesville as of Monday, August 8, is $3.76. This marks as $0.73 drop from last month.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.