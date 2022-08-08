Advertise With Us
FSCO: Deputies acted heroically during Old Fork Ln. house fire

Image from FCSO
Image from FCSO(FCSO)
By NBC29
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is sharing video of deputies coming to the rescue during a house fire along Old Fork Lane last week.

According to FCSO, deputies Frank Harris Jr., William White, and Jordan Seay-Allen all acted without hesitation during the early hours of Tuesday, August 2.

“Upon their arrival on scene, they searched for, extracted, and attended to the victim and did everything possible to ensure no one else was injured in the fire. Their heroic actions saved a life that morning and stand as a proud moment for the Sheriff’s Office and the Fluvanna County community,” FCSO said in a news release Monday, Aug. 8.

The sheriff’s office says the fire is still under investigation, and that a woman is still recovering under medical care.

Watch the unedited videos -bodycam and dashcam - from FCSO below:

Deputies come to the recuse during a house fire in Fluvanna County
Deputies come to the recuse during a house fire in Fluvanna County

