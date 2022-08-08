Advertise With Us
Feeling 100 Degrees

Summer Cold Front Brings New Storm Risk
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Aug. 8, 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our August heat wave will continue for a couple more days. The heat index or feels like temperatures when combined with the high dew points and relative humidity will be about 100 degrees in the afternoon across central Virginia today and Tuesday.

A summer cold front will arrive by Wednesday with a better shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance. This will be a heat busting front which will usher in less hot and much less humid conditions late week and for much of next weekend!

Monday: Hazy, hot and humid with an isolated shower and thunderstorm forming this afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Monday overnight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, mild and muggy. Lows low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Tropically humid with a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms more likely. Highs in the 80s. Lows near 70.

Thursday: Lingering shower/thunder risk. Highs mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny, a dry air mass. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the more refreshing upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s.

