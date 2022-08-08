August Heat and Humidity. Storm Chances Through Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - August heat and humidity along with storm chances through the mid-week, before a nice Friday and weekend. Highs back in the low to mid 90s Tuesday, hottest day of the week. Combined with the humidity, real feel temperatures - the heat index - around 100. During the afternoon and evening, some scattered storms.

A Summer cold front will approach and move across the region Wednesday and Thursday. This will trigger more scattered showers and storms. Behind this front, a cooler and less humid air mass for Friday and this weekend. Daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and overnight lows in the 50s. A little Summer Treat!

Tonight: Any early shower ends. Mostly clear, muggy, some fog. Lows low 70s.

Tuesday: Hot and humid. Few scattered PM and evening storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index around 100 for many. Lows lower 70s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms more likely. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Lows near 70.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Lingering shower/thunder risk. Not as hot. Highs mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Cooler and less humid. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the more refreshing mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s.

