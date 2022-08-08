Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

ACPS, LCPS on track to having full staff for upcoming school year

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle and Louisa counties say they are both on track to have a full teaching staff.

“We’re fully staffed,” Louisa Co. Public Schools Superintendent Doug Straley said. “We’re excited about that.”

Straley says LCPS has been fully staffed for the past few years.

“Your people are your most valuable resource, and you have to have the right people, you have to take care of your people, and I think our folks here within the division have really done that. I think that’s made a difference for our team,” he said.

Albemarle Co. Public Schools says it has filled 165 out or 190 spots. School officials say it’s normal for this time of year.

“The variance between where we are and what we have to hire is actually typical, even pre-pandemic. Some of the positions that we have posted are one ones that have just been posted now, so they are not positions that have been vacant for a really long time,” Claire Keiser with ACPS said.

There is one place in particular ACPS still has openings.

“One of the biggest challenges we have right now is with special education, finding qualified special education teachers. I do know that we have, we may have some viewers in the audience who might be thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s a career that I’ve always wanted to do,’ or may may have some interest in that, and if that’s the case, I do encourage you to reach out to our human resources office,” Keiser said.

Both school systems also say their salaries and raises set them apart.

“We look to recruit and retain quality individuals,” Straley said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned in middle of road
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park
Founder and Head-Brewer of Neon Culture Brewing Corey Hoffman
Neon Culture Brewing will be the first Black-owned brewery in Charlottesville
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

Latest News

(FILE)
Schools switching to milk dispensers can cut down on waste
Filling up gas at the Market at Mill Creek
National gas average expected to drop under $4
Kate Collins Middle School
New Waynesboro afterschool program to begin in Sept.
Augusta County sheriff's deputies training.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office going through active shooter training