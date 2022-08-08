ACPS, LCPS on track to having full staff for upcoming school year

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle and Louisa counties say they are both on track to have a full teaching staff.

“We’re fully staffed,” Louisa Co. Public Schools Superintendent Doug Straley said. “We’re excited about that.”

Straley says LCPS has been fully staffed for the past few years.

“Your people are your most valuable resource, and you have to have the right people, you have to take care of your people, and I think our folks here within the division have really done that. I think that’s made a difference for our team,” he said.

Albemarle Co. Public Schools says it has filled 165 out or 190 spots. School officials say it’s normal for this time of year.

“The variance between where we are and what we have to hire is actually typical, even pre-pandemic. Some of the positions that we have posted are one ones that have just been posted now, so they are not positions that have been vacant for a really long time,” Claire Keiser with ACPS said.

There is one place in particular ACPS still has openings.

“One of the biggest challenges we have right now is with special education, finding qualified special education teachers. I do know that we have, we may have some viewers in the audience who might be thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s a career that I’ve always wanted to do,’ or may may have some interest in that, and if that’s the case, I do encourage you to reach out to our human resources office,” Keiser said.

Both school systems also say their salaries and raises set them apart.

“We look to recruit and retain quality individuals,” Straley said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.