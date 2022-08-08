Advertise With Us
ACPD provides update on missing sisters

Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it continues to purse the whereabouts of Zayla and Beautiful Christmas.

Missing person alerts for Zayla and Beautiful Christmas from ACPD
Missing person alerts for Zayla and Beautiful Christmas from ACPD(ACPD)

ACPD tweeted out Monday, August 8, that a family member says the sisters are safe. The department announced back on July 21 that the pair were missing after leaving their home.

If you have any information on Zayla and Beautiful’s whereabouts you are urged to call Detective Lavin at 434-296-5807. If you prefer to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000, or email crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

RELATED: ACPD searching for missing sisters Zayla and Beautiful Christmas

