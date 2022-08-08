ACPD provides update on missing sisters

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it continues to purse the whereabouts of Zayla and Beautiful Christmas.

Missing person alerts for Zayla and Beautiful Christmas from ACPD (ACPD)

ACPD tweeted out Monday, August 8, that a family member says the sisters are safe. The department announced back on July 21 that the pair were missing after leaving their home.

ACPD is updating the Missing Persons case of Zayla and Beautiful Christmas to a runaway case. An out-of-state family member, of the girls, shared with ACPD that they know their location and that the girls are safe. ACPD continues to actively pursue their whereabouts. https://t.co/w6h5sOPujR — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) August 8, 2022

If you have any information on Zayla and Beautiful’s whereabouts you are urged to call Detective Lavin at 434-296-5807. If you prefer to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000, or email crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

