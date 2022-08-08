ACPD provides update on missing sisters
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it continues to purse the whereabouts of Zayla and Beautiful Christmas.
ACPD tweeted out Monday, August 8, that a family member says the sisters are safe. The department announced back on July 21 that the pair were missing after leaving their home.
If you have any information on Zayla and Beautiful’s whereabouts you are urged to call Detective Lavin at 434-296-5807. If you prefer to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000, or email crimestoppers@albemarle.org.
