Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A vigil is being held at Elizabeth Trice Walton Park to remember a Louisa County woman whom investigators believe was murdered.

Sarah Stanley’s body was found at a home in Mineral Saturday, July 31.

No arrests have been made thus far, and Stanley’s family is asking anybody with information to come forward.

“Nobody wants to get a phone call or two cops coming to your house telling you that your baby girl is dead. She was my baby. She was just 38 years old, and she’s got three wonderful, wonderful boys,” Fadana Kingrea, Stanley’s mother, said.

If anybody has information on the case, contact the Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.