Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral

Sarah Stanley
Sarah Stanley(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A vigil is being held at Elizabeth Trice Walton Park to remember a Louisa County woman whom investigators believe was murdered.

Sarah Stanley’s body was found at a home in Mineral Saturday, July 31.

No arrests have been made thus far, and Stanley’s family is asking anybody with information to come forward.

“Nobody wants to get a phone call or two cops coming to your house telling you that your baby girl is dead. She was my baby. She was just 38 years old, and she’s got three wonderful, wonderful boys,” Fadana Kingrea, Stanley’s mother, said.

If anybody has information on the case, contact the Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned in middle of road
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
Charlottesville sign (FILE)
Charlottesville again on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in America
(MGN, Pixababy / February 28, 2022)
Charlottesville financial advisor gives advice to plan for recession
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

Latest News

monkeypox
UVA Health discusses new info on monkeypox
IX Art Park participating in multi-site performative art exhibition
Stuff The Bus event (FILE)
Stuff the Bus 2022 fundraiser held in Louisa Co.
Downtown Mall (FILE)
The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of Charlottesville