Stuff the Bus 2022 fundraiser held in Louisa Co.

Stuff The Bus event (FILE)
Stuff The Bus event (FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools is making it a little easier for parents doing their back-to-school shopping.

The Stuff the Bus event took place on August 5-6 to collect school supplies and fundraise.

Many volunteers came to the event in order to organize supplies with PTA groups, teachers, band members, and athletic teams.

“Tremendous turnout with our students, our staff, our administrators, our families, and our coaches all coming out to help with the event. It’s been fantastic to see the community just pouring in school supplies, and we feel so blessed,” Superintendent Doug Straley said.

LCPS collected 89 boxes of supplies last year. This year, the school hopes to have broken that record.

