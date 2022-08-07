Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of Charlottesville

Downtown Mall (FILE)
Downtown Mall (FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Photojournalist Eze Amos has a new exhibition being displayed in the Downtown Mall starting on Tuesday, August 9.

The exhibition, comprised of images taken at the Unite the Right rally in 2017, is called ‘The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of Charlottesville.’

“We’ll start at night, and hopefully be done early in the morning,” Amos said. “It’s a big project, so we’re going to be using ladders to hang everything up and we don’t want to have to do that while the mall is busy.”

Amos says the Downtown Mall itself is one of the only places that can showcase the photos, both practically and thematically speaking.

“People don’t see Charlottesville as a place that people live, work, or love our families. Those rallies costed us a lot a lot of damage in terms of how people perceive this city,” Amos said.

The images will have scannable QR codes that will take you to an interview Amos did with the person in the photo.

“Reclaim the narrative of Charlottesville, and tell our story. These photos are going to be of individuals, and the photos are telling their personal story,” Amos said.

Amos hopes these images and the stories behind them will create unity and resilience.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned in middle of road
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
Charlottesville sign (FILE)
Charlottesville again on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in America
(MGN, Pixababy / February 28, 2022)
Charlottesville financial advisor gives advice to plan for recession
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

Latest News

monkeypox
UVA Health discusses new info on monkeypox
IX Art Park participating in multi-site performative art exhibition
Stuff The Bus event (FILE)
Stuff the Bus 2022 fundraiser held in Louisa Co.
Sarah Stanley
Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral