CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Photojournalist Eze Amos has a new exhibition being displayed in the Downtown Mall starting on Tuesday, August 9.

The exhibition, comprised of images taken at the Unite the Right rally in 2017, is called ‘The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of Charlottesville.’

“We’ll start at night, and hopefully be done early in the morning,” Amos said. “It’s a big project, so we’re going to be using ladders to hang everything up and we don’t want to have to do that while the mall is busy.”

Amos says the Downtown Mall itself is one of the only places that can showcase the photos, both practically and thematically speaking.

“People don’t see Charlottesville as a place that people live, work, or love our families. Those rallies costed us a lot a lot of damage in terms of how people perceive this city,” Amos said.

The images will have scannable QR codes that will take you to an interview Amos did with the person in the photo.

“Reclaim the narrative of Charlottesville, and tell our story. These photos are going to be of individuals, and the photos are telling their personal story,” Amos said.

Amos hopes these images and the stories behind them will create unity and resilience.

