Isolated Storm Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hot and humid. Spotty afternoon shower, downpour and thunderstorm forming. High temperatures in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Sunday night: Stray rain risk in the evening. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Patchy fog late. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny and steamy. A few, mainly afternoon pop-up type showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90 degrees.

Monday night: Spotty evening shower/storm. Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the stuffy mid 60s to lower 70s. Patchy fog.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hazy and tropical with a shower and thunderstorm around. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows lower 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows near 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs mid 80s. Lows mid 60s to 70 degrees.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Drier at this time. High in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.