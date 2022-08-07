Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Green Dog Unleashed takes in 11 beagles from breeding facility

By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TROY, Va. (WVIR) - More shelters in the central Virginia area are opening their doors to beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility.

Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy was able to rescue 11 beagles, adding to the 60 other animals it already has in foster care.

Now, it is looking for donations to help.

“So we are asking the community to help support the care of some of these animals,” Erika Proctor said. “That might be with monetary donations, that could be with puppy pads, or high-quality puppy food, puppy toys, cleaning products, paper towels, Clorox wipes, that kind of thing.”

Proctor also says all of the shelters in the area are full, but are still coming together to help each other.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

