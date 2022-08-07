CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting near Tonsler Park.
Officers responded to shots fired at the corner of Cherry Avenue and 5th Street SW around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7.
Sergeant Eric Thomas told NBC29 that more than five shell casings were found, and that one vehicle was hit.
This is a developing story.
