Warm & Humid August Weekend. Few PM and Evening Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers and storms which have caused some locally high water and flooding in some areas, will slowly taper off tonight. Remember to never cross flooded roadways! This first weekend of August will remain warm and humid, with some scattered afternoon and evening storms. Any thunderstorm will pose a localized damaging wind, flood and frequent lightning risk. Remember, When thunder roars, move indoors! Not everyone will see storms. Lesser coverage is expected this weekend, especially by Sunday.

More storm chances into next week, with a higher chance by Wednesday.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending late. Patchy fog and partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. Few scattered storms by afternoon and evening. Highs 85 to 90 degrees.

Saturday night: Isolated evening shower/storm around. Partly cloudy, patchy fog late. Mild and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hot and humid. Spotty afternoon shower, downpour and thunderstorm forming. High temperatures in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Sunday night: Stray rain risk in the evening. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Patchy fog late. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny and steamy. A few, mainly afternoon pop-up type showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

Monday night: Spotty evening shower/storm. Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s. Patchy fog.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hazy and tropical with a shower and thunderstorm around. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows lower 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows near 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs mid 80s. Lows mid 60s to 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s.

