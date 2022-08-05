Local restaurant fundraises for Kentucky flooding victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Moose’s by the Creek is filling a truck with supplies for flood victims in Kentucky.

“Kentucky has been heavy on my heart for about a week now,” Melinda Stargell, owner of Moose’s by the Creek, said. “We always tried to do stuff at Moose’s to give back to the community. And this just seemed like something that was worth the effort, to try to get stuff together for these folks.

Her own experience with loss drove her to help.

“Zach was a huge supporter of all of our fundraisers, and he always loved giving back to the community. We lost him in 2020, and this is our family’s way of keeping his memory alive,” Stargell said.

Now, #givebacklikezach is an inspiration for the cause.

“We’re donating to the disaster relief in Kentucky, so we’re going to fill up a 26-foot U-Haul truck and drive it out there to send it to everyone in need,” Adam Turner, who works with Moose’s, said.

If you are interested in helping the cause, you can donate Moose’s by the Creek this weekend from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.