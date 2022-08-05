Highest Storm Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The best chance for a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm will be this Friday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the region through 11 PM Friday for possible flooding during slow moving or repeat downpours and thunderstorms. Watch flood prone areas and never drive through high water! Turn around, don’t drown.

The first weekend of August will not be a total washout. Isolated shower and thunderstorm will form in the heat and humidity during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, hazy, hot tropically humid.

Any thunderstorm will pose a localized damaging wind, flood and frequent lightning risk.

Another higher chance for thunderstorms will be during the middle of next week.

Friday afternoon: Scattered thunderstorms developing. Highs mid 80s to lower 90s. Partly sunny and muggy.

Friday night: Evening showers and thunderstorms will exit. Patchy fog and partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. An afternoon and evening isolated shower and thunderstorm. When thunder roars, go indoors. Highs 85 to 90 degrees.

Saturday night: Isolated evening shower/storm around. Partly cloudy, patchy fog late. Mild and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Hot and humid. Spotty afternoon shower, downpour and thunderstorm forming. High temperatures in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Sunday night: Stray rain risk in the evening. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Patchy fog late. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny and steamy. A few, mainly afternoon pop-up type showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90 degrees.

Monday night: Spotty evening shower/storm. Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the stuffy mid 60s to lower 70s. Patchy fog.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hazy and tropical with a shower and thunderstorm around. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows lower 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows near 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs mid 80s. Lows mid 60s to 70 degrees.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Drier at this time. High in the mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.