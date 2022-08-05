Advertise With Us
Eye to the sky

Potential for localized flooding
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -T.G.I. FRIDAY ! We made it through a hot and steamy week. Our work day is getting off to a dry start. There are areas of fog this morning. That will lift, and allow for partly sunny skies. A slow moving cold front will spread showers and a thunderstorm throughout the area this afternoon and evening. This unsettled pattern will continue this weekend into next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: around 90

Tonight: Showers & storm, Low: around 70

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny, few storms, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

