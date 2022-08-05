Buckingham County making efforts to improve COVID-19 rates

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Buckingham County is on the list of Virginia cities and counties with the highest COVID-19 rates.

The county is ranked number five out of a list of 50. The localities on it are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 people. The Buckingham County Health Department says it is making efforts to bring that number down and get vaccinations rolling.

“Our job is to protect and serve our people. We’re dedicated to trying to make a positive impact on the community with walk-in clinics throughout the district. We’re also trying to be stronger for our community and to ensure everyone’s health,” Deonte Chambers with the Buckingham County Health Department said.

If you have any questions, you can call the Buckingham Health Department at 434-969-4244.

