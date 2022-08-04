Thunderstorms Return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday will be the hottest day of the week. Feeling about 100 degrees with the heat index! Remaining a little hotter than average for the time in August Friday and through the weekend.

Tracking a near by summer cold front, which will stall near or over the region the next few days. A scattering of showers, downpours and thunderstorms will form in the heat and humidity. Especially during the afternoon and evening. Isolated severe weather possible today, Friday and this first weekend of August ahead. Any thunderstorm could cause localized damaging wind gusts, some hail, flooding and frequent lightning.

Thursday afternoon: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the 90s. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms developing.

Thursday night: Evening showers and storms fade way. Lows in the steamy lower 70s. Patchy fog.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and muggy. Isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon and evening shower, downpour and thunderstorm forming. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday and Tuesday: Partly sunny, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid. High temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.