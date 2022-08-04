Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Programming Note for Aug. 4

By NBC29
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Thursday’s editions of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will air at 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to make room for tonight’s NBC pre-season NFL coverage that starts at 7 p.m.

Both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will return to their regular air times on Friday.

We apologize for any inconvenience.

Thank you for being a loyal viewer of NBC29.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

