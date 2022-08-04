New recycling program lets people donate their mattress

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Van der Linde Recycling has a new program for mattresses, box springs, carpet, and carpet padding.

Roughly 40 million mattresses and box springs end up in landfills each year. About 75% of mattresses are recyclable.

“This is important for our community because landfill space is filling up and when it runs out, we have to go searching for more,” CEO Andrea Johnson said.

Each mattress is $25 to drop off, unload, and recycle.

