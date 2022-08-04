Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

New recycling program lets people donate their mattress

The new recycling program in Fluvanna County at the Van de Linde Recycling center lets people...
The new recycling program in Fluvanna County at the Van de Linde Recycling center lets people donate their mattress.(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Van der Linde Recycling has a new program for mattresses, box springs, carpet, and carpet padding.

Roughly 40 million mattresses and box springs end up in landfills each year. About 75% of mattresses are recyclable.

“This is important for our community because landfill space is filling up and when it runs out, we have to go searching for more,” CEO Andrea Johnson said.

Each mattress is $25 to drop off, unload, and recycle.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
Bismarck Highland Acres Neighborhood
Apartment List report shows details of Charlottesville rent increase
Charlottesville sign (FILE)
Charlottesville again on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in America

Latest News

Montpelier Station Post Office
Montpelier Station Post Office closed without explanation
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned in middle of road
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
Church collects donations for flood victims
Valley church collects donations for Kentucky flood survivors