Montpelier Station Post Office closed without explanation

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are questions in Orange County about what’s to become of the historic Montpelier Station Post Office.

In a letter, 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger says she was not notified of the post office’s closure when it happened in early June.

Rep. Spanberger says no notice was given to the 100 or so people who use that post office.

“We don’t even have to know why they closed it,” Betsy Brantley said Thursday, August 4. “If they would just open it. It’s not broke, everybody loves this post office.”

All mail bound for Montpelier Station was forwarded to the main post office in Orange.

NBC29 has reached out to Postmaster Benjamin Ore for comment, but we were told no comment.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.