LCPS is fully staffed with bus drivers ahead of the school year

By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - While many school districts are struggling to hire bus drivers, one in central Virginia is not.

Louisa County Public Schools says it is has 135 drivers, making it fully staffed.

Superintendent Doug Straley says the county focused on a social media push to hire drivers, while also sending out filers. Straley says raising the pay probably helped, too.

The school district also has a school bus with a hiring sign outside of its middle and high school. LCPS says this has been an effective way of getting more hires, too.

Last year, the district says it went through short staffing with drivers, like many others. It says this year, it learned to readjust.

“Now, coming back off COVID, we’re expecting more students to be riding the buses. So we needed to be not just fully staffed, but have some extra drivers, as well,” the superintendent said.

Straley says he is very proud of the team and he is excited for the school year ahead. LCPS says creating high morale is important too, and it organized events throughout the year to boost it.

