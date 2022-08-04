Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Lampo Pizza reopens for indoor dining

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A restaurant is reopening in downtown Charlottesville.

Lampo Pizza just opened back up its original Belmont location.

“We are reopening after a long, long time in hibernation,” Mitchell Beerens, owner and chef partner, said.

It has been two years since the restaurant has offered full sit-down service.

“The economy as a whole again is opening up, and we think that we owe it to our customers to be available when it’s safe,” Beerens said.

COVD-19 and the construction work on the Belmont Bridge forced Lampo to close this location.

“Getting here during the daytime can be pretty difficult, so we’ve chose not to be open for lunch right away. At nighttime - they closed down at five - they completely pack up and leave,” Beerens said.

Lampo is hoping to hire more staff for the Belmont spot, which will help it increase open hours.

“There’s this big hole where we used to have these customers that were like family,” Beerens said. “Having them in this space is going to be this like incredible. Like it’s just going to fill us up.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
Bismarck Highland Acres Neighborhood
Apartment List report shows details of Charlottesville rent increase
Charlottesville sign (FILE)
Charlottesville again on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in America

Latest News

Climate protection slide
Climate action planning listening session
(FILE)
UVA Cancer Center receives $5.75M donation
Montpelier Station Post Office
Montpelier Station Post Office closed without explanation
The new recycling program in Fluvanna County at the Van de Linde Recycling center lets people...
New recycling program lets people donate their mattress