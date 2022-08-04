Lampo Pizza reopens for indoor dining

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A restaurant is reopening in downtown Charlottesville.

Lampo Pizza just opened back up its original Belmont location.

“We are reopening after a long, long time in hibernation,” Mitchell Beerens, owner and chef partner, said.

It has been two years since the restaurant has offered full sit-down service.

“The economy as a whole again is opening up, and we think that we owe it to our customers to be available when it’s safe,” Beerens said.

COVD-19 and the construction work on the Belmont Bridge forced Lampo to close this location.

“Getting here during the daytime can be pretty difficult, so we’ve chose not to be open for lunch right away. At nighttime - they closed down at five - they completely pack up and leave,” Beerens said.

Lampo is hoping to hire more staff for the Belmont spot, which will help it increase open hours.

“There’s this big hole where we used to have these customers that were like family,” Beerens said. “Having them in this space is going to be this like incredible. Like it’s just going to fill us up.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.