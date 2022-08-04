Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Krispy Kreme brings back fall favorites earlier than ever

Beginning Aug. 8, fans can enjoy six pumpkin spice doughnuts and beverages, including new...
Beginning Aug. 8, fans can enjoy six pumpkin spice doughnuts and beverages, including new Pumpkin Spiced Latte Swirl Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee.(Business Wire, Krispy Kreme)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Fall is arriving at Krispy Kreme earlier with old favorites and a couple of new ones.

Krispy Kreme is kicking off pumpkin spice season on Aug. 8, a month earlier than the company did in 2021.

The lineup includes a new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut and a new Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee. Old favorites are also coming back, including the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, the Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut, the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

“Sure, pumpkin spice is generally associated with fall, but true fans of the flavor will agree that August is close enough!” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a release. “So, we’re pulling fall forward, enabling our guests to indulge and enjoy early with delicious pumpkin spice doughnuts and drinks, including our Pumpkin Spice Latte.”

