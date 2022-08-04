Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Hot and steamy

Eye to the sky
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As we’ve been forecasting, today is expected to be the hottest day of the week. Real feel temperatures will be between 95 and 101 degrees. An approaching cold front will never move through the region, but get close. Over the next several days we’ll have daily chances for showers and storms, Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, isolated shower & storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening isolated shower & storm, High: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
Bismarck Highland Acres Neighborhood
Apartment List report shows details of Charlottesville rent increase
Charlottesville sign (FILE)
Charlottesville again on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in America

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Hotter and More Humid Thursday. Storm Chances Increase by Friday
nbc29 weather at noon
It’s a heat wave !