Hot and steamy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As we’ve been forecasting, today is expected to be the hottest day of the week. Real feel temperatures will be between 95 and 101 degrees. An approaching cold front will never move through the region, but get close. Over the next several days we’ll have daily chances for showers and storms, Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, isolated shower & storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening isolated shower & storm, High: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

