Daily Chances For Storms Return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An approaching cool front Friday will trigger scattered afternoon showers and storms. This front will stall nearby over the weekend and bring daily chances for scattered showers and storms. Friday and this weekend, any thunderstorm could cause localized damaging wind gusts, some hail, localized flooding and frequent lightning.

Tonight: Early storm ending. Partly cloudy, muggy, some fog. Lows low 70s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows near 70.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 70.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows near 70.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Stray storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Few storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.