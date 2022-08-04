Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Climate action planning listening session

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville hosted the virtual climate action plan listening session Thursday, August 4.

The first of two sessions scheduled for August were created to allow people to open up climate conversations. These sessions include representatives from organizations who prioritize communities heavily impacted by climate change.

“One is commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, thereby lessening the severity of what is going to happen one climate change. The second focus is on climate adaptation. So it is a acknowledgment that climate change is already happening,” Climate Protection Program Manager Susan Elliott said.

The next listening session is on August 10, and a town hall community workshop will be held August 17.

