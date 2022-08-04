Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Air Force charges airman in Syria base explosion from April

The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. . The Air Force has filed criminal...
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. . The Air Force has filed criminal charges against an airman in connection with an April explosion that injured U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria.(Touch Of Light / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has filed criminal charges against an airman in connection with an April explosion that injured U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria.

Tech. Sgt. David D. Dezwaan Jr. is facing several charges including dereliction of duty, destroying military property, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault in the blast that injured four service members. He has been held in confinement by the Air Force since June.

The U.S. military initially reported that the injuries were caused by artillery or another form of indirect fire. But the Pentagon later said the April 7 attack was carried out by the “deliberate placement of explosive charges” by one or more individuals at an ammunition holding area and shower facility on the base, known as Green Village.

The Air Force, in a statement Thursday, said a preliminary hearing date has been set for Aug. 23 at Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

Dezwaan also was charged with accessing a government computer with an unauthorized purpose and obtaining classified information.

The blasts hit two support buildings. Four service members were evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
Bismarck Highland Acres Neighborhood
Apartment List report shows details of Charlottesville rent increase
Charlottesville sign (FILE)
Charlottesville again on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in America

Latest News

Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
Driver transporting bodies to funeral homes fired for posting videos on TikTok
Breonna Taylor would have been 29 on June 5, 2022.
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, asks Alex Jones questions about text...
Sandy Hook parents’ attorney: Jan. 6 panel asks for Alex Jones’ texts
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence