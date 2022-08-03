Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War

Glenn Youngkin
Glenn Youngkin(WDBJ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources has resigned after making widely criticized remarks about Confederate statues and the Civil War.

A spokeswoman for Youngkin confirmed to Richmond TV station WRIC Tuesday that Ann McLean had resigned from the board effective Monday.

McLean had criticized the push to remove Confederate monuments and in an interview after her appointment had defended secession by the Southern states. Those and other remarks drew widespread criticism from Democrats.

Porter says the governor was in disagreement with McLean’s prior comments. McLean did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
Virginia Scenic Railway
Buckingham Branch Railroad launching scenic line
Bismarck Highland Acres Neighborhood
Apartment List report shows details of Charlottesville rent increase

Latest News

Tudor Dixon participates in a firearms training at Recoil Firearms in Taylor, Michigan.
Tudor Dixon on receiving Donald Trump's endorsement in GOP governor's primary
Protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their...
Pro-choice protestors gather in Pierre
South Dakota's "Railroad Board and Railroad Authority" held a virtual meeting to get feedback...
South Dakota "Railroad Board" meets to discuss "quiet zones"
abortion pill protest
Legal battles begin over abortion pill as several states move to restrict or ban abortion
Adam Kinzinger quote
Illinois congressman leads “final” January 6th Committee hearing focusing on Donald Trump