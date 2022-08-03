Virginia Career Works Center presents USPS job fair on August 4th

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The postal service is holding a job fair on August 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Virginia Career Works Center on Glenwood Station Lane.

The post office is looking for rural and city mail carriers.

“There are employers that are looking. I know that USPS is really trying all that they can to bring people on. This event is to meet people and welcome them into the fray,” Workforce Services Manager Don Shotwell said.

Anybody that wishes to attend the event is encouraged to complete the application process prior to their arrival.

