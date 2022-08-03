Advertise With Us
Throneburg challenging Rep. Good to debate

Rep. Bob Good and Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg
By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 5th District Democratic congressional nominee Josh Throneburg is challenging incumbent Representative Bob Good to a debate.

Throneburg claims Rep. Good has either ignored or denied his requests. He says he is willing to meet the Republican in any part of the district to make it happen.

Throneburg says he wants the debate to be before September 23, though he would do it on any day.

“We are going to represent folks at Washington, DC, that’s what we’re trying to, that’s the job we’re applying for, and so it’s important that they get to actually ask us questions and then hold us accountable for the answers that we give to those questions. Right? Like, that’s part of the application process, that’s part of the performance review process is for people to have access to candidates,” Throneburg said.

NBC29 reached out to Rep. Good for an interview. He issued the following statement:

“I welcome a debate with any and all opponents, and have not rejected any invitation. The voters of the 5th District are with me on the issues, and my campaign message resonates with them as they suffer under Democrat extreme policies. I look forward to traveling the district these next few weeks, and scheduling a future candidates’ debate.”

