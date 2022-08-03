Natural sauna

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The dog days of August are hear ! We’ll see mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures are expected to warm into the low 90s, however, with high humidity real feel conditions will be well into the 90s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms for the late week and weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear & seasonal, Low: around 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Scattered showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

