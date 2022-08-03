Natural sauna
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The dog days of August are hear ! We’ll see mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures are expected to warm into the low 90s, however, with high humidity real feel conditions will be well into the 90s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring scattered showers and storms for the late week and weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s
Tonight: Mostly clear & seasonal, Low: around 70
Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70
Saturday: Scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70
Sunday: Scattered showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s
Monday: Scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Scattered showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
