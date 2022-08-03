Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Krispy Kreme matching price of dozen doughnuts to average US gas price

Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline...
Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline prices in the U.S. during the month of August.(Business Wire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is bringing back its “Beat The Pump” promotion to close out the summer driving season.

The company said it is once again trying to sweeten the pain at the pump by pricing the cost of its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.

According to Krispy Kreme, the promotion will be available every Wednesday until Aug. 31.

Representatives with Krispy Kreme said prices would be updated weekly and encouraged customers to check the company’s Facebook, Twitter and website on Tuesdays.

Guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating stores.

According to AAA, the national gas price is $4.16 per gallon as of Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
Virginia Scenic Railway
Buckingham Branch Railroad launching scenic line
Bismarck Highland Acres Neighborhood
Apartment List report shows details of Charlottesville rent increase

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
Supt. Shaun Ferguson acknowledges on-duty DWI arrest of NOPD officer six days earlier.
Police officer accused of DWI after crashing patrol vehicle into multiple cars in New Orleans
stock
CAAR releases 2nd quarter housing market report
Mail. (file)
Virginia Career Works Center presents USPS job fair on August 4th