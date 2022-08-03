Advertise With Us
Back On Track
It’s a heat wave !

Storm chances increase
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s, but humidity levels will make it feel hotter An approaching cold front may trigger an isolated shower or storm Thursday, there will be a better chance for showers and storms Friday into the weekend. Remember to put on sunscreen, drink plenty of water, and take frequent breaks if you are outdoors for extended periods of time. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear & seasonal, Low: around 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated shower or storm , High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

