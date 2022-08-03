Hotter and More Humid Thursday. Storm Chances Increase by Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The hottest day of the week, will unfold Thursday. Highs in the low to mid 90s and combined with the higher humidity, will produce real feel temperatures ranging from the mid 90s to low 100s. Take all those steps to stay cool. A few stray storms will develop, mainly near the mountains Thursday afternoon. An approaching cool front Friday will trigger scattered afternoon showers and storms. Heavy rain and gusty winds with some storms. This front will stall nearby over the weekend and bring daily chances for scattered showers and storms. Temperatures this weekend will back down into the 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs low to mid 90s. Heat Index around 100. Lows low 70s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows near 70.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 70.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows near 70.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Stray storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Few storms. Highs mid 80s.

