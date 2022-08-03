Advertise With Us
Hanover superintendent apologizes for controversial logo

An image of this shirt has been shared across social media and other online forums this week.
An image of this shirt has been shared across social media and other online forums this week.(Submitted photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools Superintendent Michael Gill has apologized for a logo that appeared on a shirt during a conference this week.

The shirt made its rounds on social media with many users saying the logo looked like a swastika.

“While we are confident that the logo was created without any ill-intent, we understand that this has deeply upset members of our staff and community who see the logo as resembling a swastika,” Gill said in an online statement.

In the statement, Gill says a teacher designed the logo with the intent for it to represent a symbol of unity.

FULL STATEMENT:

