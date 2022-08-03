Advertise With Us
Back On Track
CPD looking to fill some open positions

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is looking to bring on some new hires.

The department has job openings for both experienced officers and new recruits.

CPD is hoping to send 10 people to recruit school in January.

“It’s going to challenge you. You’re going to do things you thought you couldn’t do both physically and mentally. You’re going to learn a lot and grow a lot,” CPD Lt. Dwayne Jones said.

CPD says it has increased starting salary. If you are interested the job postings can be found here.

