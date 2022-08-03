CPD investigates reported teen crime spree

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of teenagers are reportedly on a crime spree in Charlottesville.

The police department had warned people a few weeks ago about people noticing wallets, money, or other items missing after letting a teenager use their home’s bathroom.

“We’ve had reports of young juveniles approaching houses, knocking on doors and asking questions,” Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette said. “They make their way into the house either through a ruse, and then they’re starting to ransack and commit larceny.”

Cynthia Viejo and Mark Kavid say the group of teens came to both of their houses.

“They basically told me they were with a church dance troupe, trying to raise money,” Mark Kavid said.

After getting the money, the teens would return.

“Thirty seconds later, they knock and say, ‘We’re really tired and we’ve been at this all day, would it be OK if we used your bathroom?’’ Viejo said.

She says within about 10 minutes of their leaving, Janet [her wife] got some alerts by emails from banks and credit cards. The alerts showed about $1,000 in gift card purchases at the Kroger on Rio Hill.

“The most important tip, I think is it would be beneficial if you don’t know people, don’t let them in your house,” Chief Durrette said. “Call us if you have any information about it.”

RELATED: CPD investigating several larcenies involving juveniles

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.