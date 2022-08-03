Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Biden continues to test positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He briefly ended his isolation last week before testing positive again.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is still testing positive for COVID-19, his physician said Wednesday.

The White House update from Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden “continues to feel well,” though he is still experiencing an occasional cough.

All his vital signs are good, including oxygen saturation, and he is continuing to isolate, working from the official residence and taking precautions not to expose anyone else to the virus, O’Connor said.

After having tested negative last week, the president tested positive again Saturday and has experienced the return of some symptoms.

Biden is expected to speak about reproductive health care in a virtual meeting with an interagency task force Wednesday afternoon.

President Joe Biden tweeted a video from the Truman balcony Saturday after testing positive again for Covid. (Source: @POTUS)

