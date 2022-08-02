VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County.

VSP says the crash happened along Route 639 (Madison Run Road), near Cox Mill Road, around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 31. A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado ran off the road and collided with a fence before overturning.

The driver, 45-year-old James B. Nichols Jr. of Orange, died at the scene of the crash. Nichols was not wearing a seatbelt.

VSP says speed is considered a factor in the crash.

