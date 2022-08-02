Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Stray thundrshower

Heat and humidity builds
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work day is getting off to a dry start. We’ll see partly sunny skies today. A weak frontal boundary is heading east. As we go through the afternoon and evening, there is a small chance for a stray shower or thundershower. Meanwhile, heat and humidity will continue to build. Thursday is expected to be the hottest this week. Our next chance for scattered showers and storms will be Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, stray t-shower, High: low 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, stray t-shower, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

