Stray thundrshower
Heat and humidity builds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work day is getting off to a dry start. We’ll see partly sunny skies today. A weak frontal boundary is heading east. As we go through the afternoon and evening, there is a small chance for a stray shower or thundershower. Meanwhile, heat and humidity will continue to build. Thursday is expected to be the hottest this week. Our next chance for scattered showers and storms will be Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, stray t-shower, High: low 90s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, stray t-shower, Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, High: around 90...Low: around 70
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70
