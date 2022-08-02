Senators say CHIPS Act means more jobs, better national security

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Congress recently passed a bill that aims to bring more jobs to the U.S., as well as improve national security.

The U.S. used to manufacture 37% of chips domestically, but currently it sits at 12%.

“We’ve seen over the last literally 20 years how America has lost its leadership in the manufacturing of semiconductor chips,” U.S. Senator Mark Warner said.

The CHIPS Act of 2022 will increase semiconductor production domestically. This bill has been in the works for years and helps power technology across the board, from missiles to cell phones.

“The U.S. used to be the undisputed leader in the world in chip manufacturing,” U.S. Senator Tim Kaine said.

“My fellow legislators, they think the battle is over once the bill is passed. That’s frankly, when the real work begins,” Sen. Warner said.

While the word semiconductor may not be used too often, it is something we use everyday.

“They go into any kind of device that has an on-and-off switch. It goes into your television, it goes into your cell phone, it goes into your refrigerator, it goes into your cars,” Warner said.

Increasing manufacturing in the U.S. will improve supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the reasons why we’ve seen so much inflation in auto prices was that we’ve got literally 10s of 1,000s of cars that our American manufacturers have made but they are missing the semiconductor chip so they can’t turn on,” Warner said.

An increase in chip manufacturing is likely to benefit Virginia in more ways than one.

“One of the biggest chip manufacturers in the world is Micron, and they have a sizable facility that they’ve operated for years in Manassas,” Sen. Kaine said. “Just a couple of years ago, they did a significant expansion on that facility, and they’re able to do more.”

President Joe Biden has stated that he is looking forward to signing this legislation into law.

